    RNC Giving Tickets to Donors for Trump’s Fourth of July Celebration

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    Reuters / Yuri Gripas

    For decades, it’s been a nonpartisan celebration of America. But this Thursday, President Donald Trump’s hijacked Independence Day event in Washington, D.C. will be distinctly Republican. So much so, in fact, that the Republican National Committee has reportedly been handing out tickets to major donors so they can take in Trump’s speech. One RNC fundraiser who was offered free tickets told HuffPost: “He’s going to have tanks out there. It’s going to be cool... He wants to have a parade like they have in Moscow or China or North Korea.” Meanwhile, Trump’s re-election campaign and the RNC announced Tuesday that they had raised $105 million in the second quarter of this year, surpassing what President Barack Obama raised in the same period during his re-election campaign.

