RNC Moves Donor Retreat to Mar-a-Lago, Even After Trump Cease-and-Desist: WaPo
While former President Trump has formally requested that the Republican National Committee cease and desist from using his likeness, they’re certainly not ceasing their relationship. The Washington Post reported Monday that part of the RNC’s annual donor retreat would be moved to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, also his current residence. Trump is expected to speak at the event, according to the Post. The RNC pushed back against the cease-and-desist, its top counsel writing back, “The RNC has not sent any fundraising requests in President Trump’s name or used his image since before he left office, nor would it do so without his prior approval,” according to the Post.