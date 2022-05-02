District Judge Orders RNC to Turn Over Fundraising Email Records to Jan. 6 Investigators
HAND IT OVER
In a late-night decision, U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly ruled Sunday to throw out the Republican National Committee’s request to block its email vendor and software company tied to Donald Trump’s re-election campaign from answering a subpoena by the Jan. 6 investigation committee. The ruling won’t go into effect immediately so the RNC can appeal, but it is clear the judge sided with House investigators’ wishes. “It is hard to imagine a more important interest for Congress than to preserve its own ability to carry out specific duties assigned to it under the Constitution,” Kelly wrote in a 53-page opinion. “To repeat: According to the Select Committee, its investigation and public reporting suggest that claims that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent or stolen motivated some who participated in the attack, and emails sent by the RNC and the Trump campaign using Salesforce’s platform spread those claims.”