Cop Fatally Shoots ‘Armed’ Suspect Just Outside RNC

An Ohio cop dispatched to help secure the RNC fatally shot an “armed” man just outside the convention’s perimeter in Milwaukee on Tuesday afternoon, police sources told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

The Journal-Sentinel reported the shooting took place less than a mile from Fiserv Forum, where Trump, who’s still just three days after an assassination attempt, and 50,000 other Republicans have convened this week.

Witnesses told WISN 12, a local news station, that a pair of men were fighting in a park when one pulled out a knife. Witnesses reportedly told the station that the men appeared “startled” by the massive police response, and that the men were fired upon by “numerous officers.” Other reports suggested only a single officer opened fire.

Police spokespeople in Milwaukee did not answer a phone call from The Daily Beast on Tuesday afternoon, and the department has not publicly shared details about the incident.

The Columbus Dispatch reported that Brian Steel, the president of Columbus’ police union, told the paper that “he was contacted about a shooting in Milwaukee involving a Columbus police officer.”

The Dispatch added that “several dozen Columbus officers” were sent to the RNC to beef up security for the event, which has a massive perimeter with multiple security checkpoints before anyone is permitted entry.