    RNC Speakers Avoided 'Abortion' Topic, Focused on Trump, Biden: Report

    Emell Derra Adolphus

    Attendees holding signs at the Republican National Convention

    Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images

    The word “abortion” was not mentioned even once by speakers at the Republican National Convention, a New York Times report found. Out of more than 110,000 words spoken, speakers mostly focused on Trump (mentioned 1,049 times), Biden (393), and used a variation of words to describe the Republican party and its party members, including “American” (542), “united” (269), and “Republican” (281). The words that also frequently showed up in the RNC speaker lexicon were “God” (310) “Bless” (176) “America” (663). RNC speakers often used the words “work(er),” “job,” and “business” when talking about the economy. And when it came to immigration, the words “border” and “illegal” dominated the conversation. According to the Times, former President Donald Trump spoke “12,219 words over 92 minutes,” and the words he mentioned the most were “war” (17), “love” (22), “border” (21), “job(s)” (22) and “taxes” (21).

