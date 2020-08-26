RNC Spikes Speaker After Daily Beast Report
The Republican National Convention cancelled the speech of an “angel mom” late Tuesday after The Daily Beast reported on her promotion of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. Mary Ann Mendoza, scheduled to speak about her son’s 2014 death caused by a drunk driver who was also an undocumented immigrant, had advised her 40,000 Twitter followers to read up on conspiracy theories about Jews, in particular the Rothschild family, evoking one of the world’s oldest and most pernicious religious stereotypes. Mendoza flagged a Twitter thread from a QAnon conspiracy theorist personality. She later apologized for amplifying the message: “I retweeted a very long thread earlier without reading every post within the thread. My apologies for not paying attention to the intent of the whole message. That does not reflect my feelings or personal thoughts whatsoever.”