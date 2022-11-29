RNC Taps Conway, Masters to ‘Review’ Strategy After Underwhelming Midterms
BACK TO THE DRAWING BOARD
Republicans are headed back to the drawing board after disappointing midterm results resulted in more of a red ripple than a red wave. Politico reports that the Republican National Committee has launched an internal review of the party’s tactics in the recent election, ushering in an outside panel of nearly a dozen advisers to assess what went wrong and guide future strategy. That board reportedly includes former Trump White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, evangelical lobbyist Tony Perkins, and failed 2022 Senate candidate Blake Masters, according to Politico. “As we assess the midterms and plan for 2024, we are gathering a diverse range of respected leaders in our movement to join together and help chart a winning course in the years to come,” RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel said in a statement. “I am thrilled that this talented group of Republicans will be shoulder to shoulder with us as we work to grow our party, hold Democrats accountable, and elect Republicans.” The committee is expected to publish its findings in the first half of 2023.