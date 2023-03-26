Ro Khanna Opts Out of CA Senate Race, Endorses Colleague Instead
NOT THIS TIME
Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said on Sunday he would not run for California’s open U.S. Senate seat, choosing instead to endorse and co-chair his House colleague Rep. Barbara Lee’s campaign—and snub fellow colleagues, Reps. Adam Schiff and Katie Porter, in the process. “The best place, the most exciting place, action place for me to serve as a progressive is in the House of Representatives,” he said on CNN’s State of the Union. As for why he opted for Lee instead of Schiff or Porter, he said the answer lies in their track records and their demographics. “Frankly, Jake, representation matters,” he said. “We don’t have a single African American woman in the United States Senate—she would fill that role. She’ll be the only candidate from Northern California and she’s gonna, I think, consolidate a lot of progressives. The other two are formidable candidates, but I think Barbara Lee is going to be very, very strong.”