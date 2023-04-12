First Democrats in U.S. House Say It’s Time for Dianne Feinstein to Resign

Two Democratic members of the current U.S. Congress publicly urged Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) to resign on Wednesday, a call that came after it was revealed the 89-year-old has missed 60 of the 82 votes taken in the Senate so far this year.

First was California Rep. Ro Khanna, who tweeted, “It’s time for @SenFeinstein to resign.”

“We need to put the country ahead of personal loyalty. While she has had a lifetime of public service, it is obvious she can no longer fulfill her duties,” Khanna continued. “Not speaking out undermines our credibility as elected representatives of the people.”

Half an hour later, Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota publicly concurred.

“I agree with @RoKhanna,” he tweeted. Though he hailed the “remarkable” Feinstein for her “immeasurable” contributions, Phillips called it “a dereliction of duty” for her to remain seated in the Senate—and for other lawmakers who agreed on that to stay silent.

Feinstein has been absent from the Senate since announcing her hospitalization for shingles in early March. A member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is currently made up of 11 Democrats and 10 Republicans, Feinstein has missed so many votes that it has become increasingly difficult for Democrats to confirm President Joe Biden’s judicial nominees.

The California senator said on March 7 that she hoped to be back in the Senate “as soon as possible,” but has not yet set a timeline for her return.

Just weeks before her hospitalization, Feinstein announced that she would not run for re-election in 2024. A number of candidates have already announced their intention to try and fill her seat, including Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA), for whom Khanna serves as campaign co-chair, according to The Hill.