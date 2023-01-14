Road-Rage Tesla Driver Rampages Across Southern California

CHEAT SHEET
California authorities are hunting for a Tesla driver with a scary road-rage problem. ABC7 reports the motorist has been caught on camera in violent confrontations with other drivers across Southern California. Dashcam video from last week shows the man jumping out of his car with a pipe and attacking a vehicle behind him on a freeway. “I honestly did feel like he was either gonna break my windows or pull me out,” the victim said, explaining all she had done was honk at the attacker. After that footage was aired, more drivers and passersby have reported terrifying encounters with the suspect, who allegedly beat up a valet and left a woman with a black eye.