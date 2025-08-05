This Punk-Inspired Womenswear Collection Is a Celebration of Self-Expression

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The right clothes make a statement—and if you’re looking to announce your presence with a bold, expressive flair, Road to Awe’s womenswear collection has you covered. With rebellious edge and street-savvy style, these elevated essentials are built to amplify your presence and spark conversation the moment you walk in.

Since 2014, Road to Awe (RTA) has championed a signature aesthetic of “irreverent luxury,” blending streetwear flair, elevated design, and punk-inspired minimalism. The brand launched with a focus on womenswear, and though it has since expanded into men’s staples, the women’s line remains a signature of the brand. Now, RTA is making it easier than ever to show up in style with an exclusive deal for new customers: take 15% off your first purchase of the women’s line using the code WOMENS15.

If you want something that perfectly embodies RTA’s minimal punk aesthetic, look no further than the brand’s signature bustier-style top, which features soft-seamed cups and a body-hugging silhouette that is sure to turn heads.

Nour Top (Black Lurex) Use code WOMENS15 to save 15%. Shop At Road To Awe

This cropped blouse—made from a soft wool-silk blend with flared cape sleeves and ruched detailing at the nape—turns an everyday walk into a runway moment.

Deep U Kimono Sweater Use code WOMENS15 to save 15%. Shop At Road To Awe

Every rebel needs denim, and this fashion-forward corset finished in a charcoal wash features a chic full front zip that perfectly punctuates the punk aesthetic.