ROAM Lets You Fully Customize Your Suitcase — Or Rely On Some of Its Well-Designed Suggestions

I never considered how great it would be to choose what my luggage looks like. I tend to go all-black, for one, but also I’d sort of naturally resigned myself to the ubiquitous options littering airports: black, red, sometimes blue. And then I learned about ROAM luggage, whose suitcases are fully customizable — and still geared toward high function.

Whatever your travel needs are, ROAM aims to satisfy them. Your choices include (in ascending order of their sizes): the Jaunt carry-on, its older sibling the Jaunt XL, the medium Journey, and the large Globetrotter. Each one gives you a lightweight yet durable build and US-made, 100% virgin polycarbonate casing to ensure long-lasting color. You get many of the goodies modern suitcases have on offer, too, like a TSA-approved combination lock, water-resistant and washable interior lining. Each suitcase comes with very useful compression systems, or mesh bags with a skeleton spine that will press together whatever you want to make smaller in your suitcase, from underwear to outerwear.

After ROAM sent me a code to try my hand at creating one of its carry-ons, the Jaunt, I spent a bit longer than I’d like to admit playing around with all my options for color (which ROAM calculates to be upwards of a million). You have 11 colors at your disposal to choose your favorite combination, from Pacific Blue to Paradise Pink. And you can customize up to nine segments of the suitcase, among them are its front shell, zipper binding, carry handle, and stitching.

And if you don’t trust yourself to know what colors will look best, you can simplify the customization with just two options: the primary color and the accent, the latter appearing on the zipper and wheels. I went with Coconut Cream and Lagoon Blue. I really like that as you customize your suitcase, the suitcase will appear with your choices in real time, giving you a multi-faceted look at what you’re going to get. And a 60-day trial means that even if you don’t like the colors IRL, you can just send it back.

It’s challenging to find another suitcase on the market that has the type of striking and well-designed colorization and customization (both in variety and user experience) that ROAM offers. If you want your luggage to match you in the highest sense of the word, this is your best option.

