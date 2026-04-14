Roaming ‘Cocaine Hippos’ Will Soon Be No More

Colombia has approved a controversial plan to kill dozens of invasive hippos descended from animals once owned by drug lord Pablo Escobar, as officials warn that the growing population is threatening ecosystems and nearby communities. Acting Environment Minister Irene Vélez Torres said that as many as 80 hippos could be culled after years of failed efforts to control their numbers through sterilization and relocation. “If we don’t do this, we will not be able to control the population,” she said, calling the move necessary to protect local ecosystems. The hippos, originally brought to Escobar’s Hacienda Nápoles in the 1980s, have multiplied rapidly and now roam far beyond the former estate. With no natural predators, their population has surged, with estimates reaching around 170 animals in recent years. Authorities say the animals damage waterways, kill fish, and compete with native species such as manatees, while also posing a risk to residents who encounter them. The decision has sparked backlash from animal rights advocates, who argue the cull is cruel and unnecessary. “Killings and massacres will never be acceptable,” Senator Andrea Padilla wrote on X.