Rob and Michele Reiner’s Kids Share Update On Parents’ Funeral
Rob and Michele Reiner’s kids, Romy and Jake, have shared an update following their parents’ murders. Representatives for Jake, 34, and Romy, 27, said that they are in the midst of planning a funeral. “They will share information about a memorial service honoring their parents at a later date.” The rep added that “Jake and Romy Reiner remain grateful for the outpouring of love and support they have received.” Rob and Michele were found dead in their home in the early hours of Dec. 14th. Their son, Nick, 32, is accused of killing his parents. In an earlier statement, Romy and Jake wrote, “Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day. The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends.” The two requested “respect and privacy” and for their parents to be “remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave.”