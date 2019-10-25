CHEAT SHEET
MLB Umpire Apologizes For Tweets Calling for Civil War if Trump’s Impeached
Major League Baseball umpire Rob Drake has apologized for a Twitter rant in which he called for a civil war if President Trump is impeached. Drake's attempt to make amends came a day after MLB said it was investigating a statement from the umpire that he was planning to buy an assault rifle “because if you impeach MY PRESIDENT this way, YOU WILL HAVE ANOTHER CIVAL WAR!!! #MAGA2020.” Drake issued a slightly more considered statement Thursday to apologize, saying he deleted the tweet after he realized “the violence in those words” and promised that he was “going to learn from this.” The umpire wrote in a statement: “I want to personally apologize to everyone that my words made feel less safe. I especially want to apologize to every person who has been affected by gun violence in our country. I also acknowledge and apologize for the controversy this has brought to Major League Baseball.”