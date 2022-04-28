Rob Kardashian: Blac Chyna Bashed Me With Metal Pole, Pulled Gun on Me
INSTA VS. REALITY
Rob Kardashian testified Wednesday that his ex-fiancée Blac Chyna subjected him to abuse throughout their relationship, including bashing him on the face and back with a metal pole, wrapping an iPhone cord around his neck, and pulling a gun on him twice during a fight in December 2016. Chyna has sued the Kardashians for millions in lost earnings, alleging they used their power to ruin her reputation and get her TV show, Rob & Chyna, canned. When Chyna’s lawyer asked why the alleged assault didn’t result in any bruising, an agitated Kardashian said, “She was on cocaine and alcohol... Just because I didn’t have marks doesn’t mean it’s not true. Stop putting that out there! It’s not fair.” He also claimed he only proposed to Chyna for publicity and that photos of them looking happy at a dinner soon after the fight were fake. Kim Kardashian claimed Wednesday that a text to a producer, in which she seemingly threatened to stop filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians if Chyna’s show wasn’t pulled, was misquoted because she likely voice-dictated it.