Rob Lowe Says He Briefly Hooked Up With Demi Moore

Broadway actress Sutton Foster is divorcing her screenwriter husband Ted Griffin amid rumors of a romance with her former co-star Hugh Jackman, according to the New York Post’s Page Six. The Younger actress reportedly filed for an uncontested divorce on Tuesday in New York County Supreme Court after 10 years of marriage. Page Six quotes “multiple sources” saying that Foster, 49, and Jackman, 56, who starred together in The Music Man, have fallen in love. “They are 100 percent together and are in love and want to spend the rest of their lives together,” a source previously told the outlet. Jackman filed for divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness, his wife of 27 years, in September 2023, releasing a statement: “We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.” Griffin, the screenwriter for Ocean’s Eleven, married Tony-winner Foster in Santa Barbara, California in October 2014. The couple have a daughter, seven, they adopted in 2017.
