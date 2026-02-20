Rob Lowe Demands Credit for Role in Comedy Classic

Rob Lowe has an important request for Paramount CEO David Ellison, about a film from 30 years ago.

The ‘90s star publicly posted a message for Ellison, asking him to reconsider Lowe’s “lack of a credit” in the film Tommy Boy.

Actor Rob Lowe poses at a 10th anniversary event for "Parks and Recreation." MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS

Lowe, 61, wrote on X, “This atrocity was perpetrated by a previous regime, and is a known stain on the Paramount legacy. I, and others, urge you to be on the right side of history and rectify this heinous act...”

The 1995 film starred Saturday Night Live alums Chris Farley as Tommy and David Spade as Richard and was produced by SNL’s creator Lorne Michaels. Lowe played a supporting—but crucial—role as Tommy’s older stepbrother, Paul Barrish. He called on Ellison to “rectify this heinous act” and add “and Rob Lowe as Paul” to the film above the title.

X/screengrab

As for way Lowe’s name doesn’t appear in the credits, the film’s director Peter Segal speculated that he was hedging his bets.

“It was his choice,” Segal said in an interview marking the movie’s 30th anniversary last year. “Maybe he thought the movie was going to tank and wanted to distance himself. I don’t know.”

“But he is now haunted by that same question,” the director continued. “A lot of people say, well, why did you not have your name on it? Everyone knows he was in it. But no, I think that’s the best answer I can give you. Maybe it was just out of self-preservation.”

Lowe concluded his post with a reference to President Trump’s preferred social media sign-off: “Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

His tongue-in-cheek message has yet to receive a response.