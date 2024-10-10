Rob Lowe Says ‘SNL’ Star’s Trump Parody Is Not ‘Quite as Funny’

Actor Rob Lowe thinks Saturday Night Live may have become too real with its impersonation of Donald Trump—who is currently portrayed by actor James Austin Johnson.

Lowe made the comment Thursday on his Literally! With Rob Lowe podcast in conversation with SNL alum Jay Pharoah. Lowe said there seemed to be a difference between what he has seen Johnson do backstage and on-air.

“I discovered him when he was just walking around with a mask during COVID. He would just walk around [impersonating] Trump, and that’s how he got the job,” said Lowe, explaining that it wasn’t just Johnson’s impression but what he was saying.

“I have on my phone, [Johnson] talking about Scooby-Doo … And, and I also have him, I have a version where he’s talking about ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic,” said Lowe. “But then on SNL, I don’t think he’s quite as funny, because I don’t think they’re letting him do what is great, which is the non sequitur, insane [material]. Trump talking crazy, crazy s---, to me, is funnier than him doing Trump talking about what you think Trump would be talking about.”

Pharoah, who gained notoriety for his impressions of Barack Obama and Jay Z during his time on the show from 2010 to 2016, said sometimes writing can hold the impressions back.

“I mean, I can improv something that is probably better than somebody’s written,” said Pharoah.

However, Lowe, who hosted the show during a debate parody between Al Gore and George W. Bush, said he loves the show’s impressions.

“And I love SNL,” he said.