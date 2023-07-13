Rob McElhenney Reveals ‘Neurodevelopmental Disorder’ Diagnosis

CHEAT SHEET
    Erik Uebelacker

    Rob McElhenney was diagnosed with neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities.

    Rob McElhenney opened up Wednesday about his recent diagnoses of “a host of neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities” at the age of 46. “It’s not something I would normally talk about publicly but I figured there are others who struggle with similar things and I wanted to remind you that you’re not alone,” the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star said on Twitter. Neurodevelopmental disorders include ADHD, autism and other conditions that typically appear during a person’s developmental period, according to the EPA. McElhenney didn’t get into specifics in his tweet, but said he plans to “go through the full diagnosis/prognosis” on an upcoming episode of The Always Sunny Podcast. “You’re not stupid. You’re not ‘bad’. It might feel that way sometimes. But it’s not true,” he added.

