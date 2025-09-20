Cheat Sheet
Comic Book Legend Stan Lee Will Make Creepy AI Comeback
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.20.25 11:24AM EDT 
Published 09.20.25 11:03AM EDT 
Stan Lee poses on stairs at the premier of a Ant-Man.
Stan Lee poses during premiere of Marvel's "Ant-Man" in Hollywood, California. Kevork Djansezian/REUTERS

Stan Lee will make an unsettling AI holographic appearance at this year’s L.A. Comic Con in September. The Marvel comic book legend died in 2018 at 95, but fans will be able to speak with him again — at least sort of. The Stan Lee Experience at the Los Angeles comic convention, which runs from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, will cost between $15 and $20 to enter, depending on whether tickets are bought in advance. A hologram of the co-creator of Spider-Man will use AI to converse with fans in a 1,500-foot enclosed booth. “Fortunately, with decades of footage capturing his thoughts on so many subjects, we can build a voice that stays true, not always word for word, but always faithful in spirit, context, and intent,” said Bob Sabouni, Head of Stan Lee Legacy Programs for Kartoon Studios and a former Marvel executive. But if fans don’t want to spend their three minutes just talking to the projection, they can take photos with it too. The creepy creation was developed by the realistic avatar creator company Hyperreal and Proto Hologram, which recently helped make interactive mirrors in malls from The Conjuring.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

Rob Reiner Predicts He’ll Be Next After Slamming Kimmel Axing

Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.20.25 11:56AM EDT 
Published 09.20.25 11:54AM EDT 
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 24: Rob Reiner speaks onstage at Collider's Directors On Directing Panel during 2025 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 24, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Actor and director Rob Reiner told CNN, “This may be the last time you ever see me,” after speaking out against President Trump and FCC Chairman Brendan Carr. Reiner, star and director of This Is Spinal Tap, remarked to anchor Brianna Keilar after launching criticisms over Jimmy Kimmel Live! being pulled off the air. Kimmel’s show was pulled by ABC’s parent company after FCC Chair Brendan Carr expressed disapproval of the show host’s comments regarding the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Reiner followed up his comment by saying that “there’s only a couple of us that are speaking out in this hard way.” Reiner, who was recently on Kimmel’s show to promote Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, called himself a “friend of Jimmy’s.” He added, “And what happened to him is unconscionable. It just can’t happen.” Reiner said Trump’s move “has declared war on this democracy.” Reiner suggested that Kimmel could potentially launch a lawsuit against the Trump administration for forcing his show’s suspension. “If I’m Jimmy Kimmel, I’m suing the Trump administration,” Reiner said. “I’m suing them for abandoning my First Amendment rights.”

Read it at Raw Story

Pamela Anderson Turning Infamous ’90s Flop Into New TV Series
William Vaillancourt 

Reporter

Updated 09.20.25 4:14AM EDT 
Published 09.20.25 1:08AM EDT 
pam anderson
Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

Pamela Anderson has some unfinished business. The former Baywatch star is going back to her roots to reimagine a TV version of Barb Wire, the 1996 superhero flick she starred in that tanked at the box office. It’s the first project for And-Her-Sons Productions, the company the 58-year-old blonde bombshell launched with her two sons, Brandon, 29, and Dylan, 27. The character of Barb Wire was created by Chris Warner for Dark Horse Comics, and first appeared in print in 1993. The 1996 film, in which Anderson’s character has dual roles as nightclub owner and mercenary in a fascist United States two decades in the future, underperformed at the box office and received generally poor reviews at the time. Anderson “won” the award for Worst New Star at the 1997 Golden Raspberry Awards. Anderson won’t reprise her role, Deadline reports, adding that it’s too soon to know if she’ll appear in another form. Anderson’s most recent big screen credit was as Beth Davenport, the love interest of Lt. Frank Drebin (Liam Neeson) in this year’s The Naked Gun. She also scored several awards show wins and nominations for her leading role in the 2024 drama The Last Showgirl.

Read it at Deadline

NFL Star Defends Himself From Social Media Attacks About Fake Charlie Kirk Quote
Jack Silvers 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.19.25 11:30PM EDT 
George Kittle
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 08: George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after a touchdown catch during the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle took to social media to defend himself after a fabricated quote about Charlie Kirk was attributed to him. On Tuesday, a Facebook fan page called “Red and Gold Legacy” posted a photo of Kittle along with a quote that read, “I love football because it unites people. But lately, I’ve seen politics being dragged into it far too often. Charlie Kirk may matter to some, but he has no place in the NFL.” On Wednesday, Kittle posted a screenshot of the photo to his Instagram story and told his 1.6 million followers that it was fake. “That above account only posts fake news/reports, please ignore them,” Kittle wrote. “The wild messages I’m receiving from people made me have to address it.” Meta took down the Facebook page after SFGate, a local California publication, pointed out the misinformation on it to the company. However, the post has continued to circulate, prompting Kittle’s wife Claire to call out the false rumors on her Instagram. “How sick is the world that someone actually took the time to write and post this,” she wrote. “Leave us alone and goodnight.” Kittle is a six-time Pro Bowler.

Read it at New York Post

‘The Da Vinci Code’ Author, 61, Engaged to Ex-Mistress, 34
Jack Silvers 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.19.25 1:24PM EDT 
Dan Brown
PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 11: American author Dan Brown attends the "Inferno" Paris Photocall, at Hotel Bristol on October 11, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

Dan Brown, the creator of The Da Vinci Code, is engaged to his former mistress. In 2020, Brown’s ex-wife Blythe Newlon filed a lawsuit alleging that Brown, 61, engaged in four expensive affairs during their 21-year marriage, including with his horse trainer, Judith Pietersen. Now, Brown and Pietersen, 34, are set to be married. Brown’s most recent book, The Secret of Secrets, features an acknowledgment message to “my fiancée, Judith Pietersen.” Brown has sold more than 200 million copies of his thrillers, most of which revolve around Robert Langdon, a fictional Harvard professor of symbology. The Da Vinci Code became a 2006 blockbuster film starring Tom Hanks and directed by Ron Howard, with the pair collaborating on two more adaptations of Brown’s books in 2009 and 2016. Brown has said that Newlon inspired him to create the series, which has earned him a fortune of more than $100 million. “I probably wouldn’t have written The Da Vinci Code without her,” Brown in 2017 said of Newlon, who he once called “without a doubt the most astonishingly talented woman I have ever known.” The Secret of Secrets is already being developed into a Netflix TV series, with the book due out in September.

Read it at The Sun

Scathing Poll Reveals What Americans Really Think of Trump’s Presidency
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 09.19.25 9:43AM EDT 
Donald Trump
Donald Trump Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Donald Trump has been flayed by the American people in a brutal poll portraying widespread frustration with his handling of key issues. The Washington Post-Ipsos questionnaire asked citizens their opinions on six major topics of the day, yielding overall disapproval by double-digit margins in all of them. At the bottom of the pile, with just 34 percent approval, were his far-reaching tariffs, which have stung consumers with increased prices on imported goods. With 64 percent disapproving, it was only four points worse than his handling of the Russia-Ukraine war. Just 38 percent approve, after he promised to end the conflict within a day of his inauguration. Some 40 percent of the 2,513 surveyed backed his management of the economy, 19 points down amid disapproval on inflation and relentless pressure by the administration on the Federal Reserve to cut rates. The White House’s strongest approval ratings came on immigration and crime, with a 44 percent approval rating in two areas Trump has claimed to prioritize.

Read it at The Washington Post

Woody Allen Makes Rare Comments About Marriage to Ex’s Daughter
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.19.25 3:29PM EDT 
Woody Allen (L) and Soon-Yi Previn (R)
Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn at the Venice International Film Festival in 2023 . Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images

Woody Allen is speaking out about his marriage to Mia Farrow’s daughter, Soon-Yi Previn. “If anyone had told me years ago that I would be married to a girl much younger than me with no background in New York, or none of the similar interests growing up, and that she’d be a Korean orphan, I would have said, ‘No chance. I’m going to be married to a New York actress,’” Allen, 89, told the Wall Street Journal. “But it didn’t work out that way.” The director—who met Previn, 54, while in a relationship with her adoptive mother—also described his wife as “disciplined,” “decisive,” a “larger-than-life personality,” and a “wonderful mother” who “finds [his] writing style high-falutin.” Allen was with Farrow from 1980 until 1992, when she discovered his affair with her daughter. He married Previn in 1997, and the couple shares two adopted daughters, Bechet, 26, and Manzie, 25. Allen is also father to three of Previn’s younger siblings: son Ronan, 37, and adopted children Moses, 47, and Dylan, 40. Dylan has accused Allen of sexually abusing her as a child, which he denies. Previn, meanwhile, has accused her mother of physical abuse and of pressuring her sister to make false allegations. Allen told WSJ he has “many regrets,” but they’re all film-related.

Read it at The Wall Street Journal

Taylor Swift Announces Theater Release Party for New Album
William Vaillancourt 

Reporter

Published 09.19.25 3:32PM EDT 
Taylor Swift
DANIEL COLE/REUTERS

Taylor Swift announced Friday a theater release party linked to her upcoming 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. “I hereby invite you to a *dazzling* soirée, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl: Oct 3—Oct 5 only in cinemas!” Swift said in an Instagram post. “You’ll get to see the exclusive world premiere of the music video for my new single ‘The Fate of Ophelia’, along with never before seen behind-the-scenes footage of how we made it, cut by cut explanations of what inspired this music, and the brand new lyric videos from my new album The Life of a Showgirl ❤️‍🔥.“ The 89-minute feature will play at 540 AMC Theater locations in the U.S., as well as Cinemark and Regal theaters. An AMC press release added: “While normally prohibited during traditional showtimes, AMC guests are welcome to sing and dance during ‘Taylor Swift| The Official Release Party of a Showgirl.’” The theatrical event will occur over the same period in several other countries like Canada, the U.K., Australia, South Africa and Denmark.

Read it at People

Trump Admin Asks SCOTUS to Block Passport Gender Policy
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.19.25 4:22PM EDT 
Danya Strait show her passport at her apartment in Denver, Colorado on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.
Hyoung Chang/Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to block a judge’s order and mandate that passports list only “biological sex at birth” as the sex marker. At the beginning of his term, President Donald Trump signed an executive order for the federal government to recognize “male and female” as the only two sexes, ending a policy adopted by the Biden administration that allowed citizens to self-select their gender and choose X as a marker on identity documents. The policy affected transgender and nonbinary Americans, including actress Hunter Schafer, who applied for a passport as “female” but received one listing her as “male.” In February, a group of transgender and nonbinary people sued the administration, and in April U.S. District Judge Julia Kobick partially blocked the ban for the six plaintiffs, allowing them to obtain passports with their self-selected gender identity. The Massachusetts federal judge expanded the preliminary injunction in June, pausing the enforcement of the policy for all transgender, nonbinary, and intersex citizens. The Trump administration appealed the decision and asked for emergency relief so that the policy could be enforced, but the appeal was denied by U.S. Court of Appeals for the 1st Circuit. The Justice Department’s Friday emergency appeal to the Supreme Court is the latest in a series of appeals made by the Trump administration. In May, the Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration to enforce a ban on transgender individuals serving in the military.

Read it at The New York Times

Conan O’Brien Speaks Out Against Trump ‘Silencing’ Kimmel
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.19.25 3:11PM EDT 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 04: Conan O'Brien attends SiriusXM Presents Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend Live With The Cast Of "Spinal Tap 2" at SiriusXM Studios on September 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Amy Sussman/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Conan O’Brien called out the Trump administration on Friday for spearheading the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel’s show. The former late-night host said President Donald Trump’s rhetoric around FCC Chairman Brendan Carr’s successful attack on ABC to pull Jimmy Kimmel Live! off the air “should disturb” people of all political affiliations. O’Brien, who previously hosted Late Night with Conan O’Brien, wrote in a post on X, “The suspension of [Jimmy Kimmel] and the promise to silence other Late Night hosts for criticizing the administration should disturb everyone on the Right, Left, and Center.” He added, “It’s wrong and anyone with a conscience knows it’s wrong.” On Thursday, Trump said “97 percent” of networks are against him and suggested the FCC should pull more licenses. “They’re getting a license,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. “I think maybe their license should be taken away.” The communications chief affirmed Trump’s view on Thursday in an interview with CNBC. Host Carl Quintanilla asked Carr if he supports Trump’s wish to have NBC pull Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers off the air. “We’re in the midst of a massive shift in dynamics in the media ecosystem for lots of reasons, including the permission structure that President Trump’s election has provided,” Carr said. “I would simply say we’re not done yet with seeing the consequences of that shift.”

