Rob Reiner’s Son Makes Inheritance Demand While Facing Trial for Parents’ Murder

Ron Reiner’s son is seeking unpaid trust money left to him by his parents so he can afford legal fees during his murder trial. Nick Reiner, 32, is accused of killing his father and mother, Michele Singer Reiner, during an attack at their Los Angeles home last December. A petition filed by Nick Reiner’s civil attorneys states that he should still be entitled to money left by a Reiner family trust, as well as smaller individual trusts for the 32-year-old and his siblings. Nick was supposed to receive half the money when he turned 30 and the rest at 35. The suspect reportedly never received the trust money he was entitled to when he turned 30 and is now seeking it to fund his defense, as well as immediate payment of the money he was set to receive upon turning 35. Nick’s attorney accuses the trustees overseeing the funds of withholding funds without legal justification. “Like anyone accused of a crime, Nick is presumed innocent, and he is entitled to mount his defense with the resources that are lawfully his own,” the petition said. Nick Reiner has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder.