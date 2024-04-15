Rob Schneider’s Comedy at GOP Event So Odious He Was Booted Offstage: Report
COMEDY BITES
Turns out even Republicans can no longer stomach Rob Schneider’s comedy. According to a new report in Politico, the Saturday Night Live alum, Adam Sandler chum, and all-around red-pilled bum performed a stand-up set at a Republican networking event last year that proved so “gross and vulgar” that it prompted the host to cut him off early. Before he was interrupted 10 minutes into what was supposed to have been a 30-minute set, Schneider made at least one joke about “Korean whore-houses,” sources told Politico. (He is a quarter Filipino, though that’s hardly stopped him from perpetuating horrifically racist stereotypes in his work, up to and including donning both brownface and yellowface onscreen.) His “raunchy” material caused at least one lawmaker, Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) to get up and walk out, with a spokesperson confirming: “She didn’t have to listen to it and so she got up and left.” The roughly 150 people present—including more than 40 Senate chiefs of staff—were emailed an apology by the event’s organizers the next day. Representatives for Schneider did not immediately respond to Politico’s request for comment.