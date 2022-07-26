Robb Elementary Principal Suspended by Uvalde School District
‘EVERYBODY MESSED UP’
The principal of a Texas school which suffered one of America’s worst school massacres in May was suspended with pay on Monday, her lawyer confirmed. A legislative committee which investigated the May 24 shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde found principal Mandy Gutierrez failed to address known security issues at the school before an 18-year-old gunman entered the campus and killed 19 children and two teachers. District officials would not discuss Gutierrez’ suspension. Gutierrez joins Pete Arredondo, the school district’s police chief, who is currently on unpaid administrative leave after being heavily criticized for failures in the law enforcement response to the mass shooting. At a school board meeting on Monday night, locals demanded board members take responsibility for failures before and after the rampage. Board member Luis Fernandez admitted that “everybody messed up.”