Robber Takes 11 Hostages, Then Surrenders at Florida Bank

An armed robber took 11 people hostage at the Community First Credit Union in Jacksonville, Florida, about 9:45 a.m. on Thursday. The sheriff’s office SWAT team and hostage negotiators quickly arrived on scene, and the hostages were freed at about 11 a.m. The suspect surrendered shortly afterward, according to reports. Melissa Bujeda, with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, initially said the surrounding area was evacuated, including residences and businesses. It’s not yet clear if anyone was wounded in the event. “We want this to be a safe resolution for everybody and we are doing our darndest to make that happen,” Bujeda said.