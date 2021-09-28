Atlanta Spa Shooter Robert Long Pleads Not Guilty to Four Murders
COURT PROCEEDINGS
Robert Aaron Long, who allegedly killed eight people, six of whom were Asian women, in a string of shootings at Georgia massage parlors, had pleaded not guilty to four murders. The 22-year-old entered the not guilty in Fulton County on Tuesday to charges including murder, aggravated assault, and domestic terrorism for the deaths of Suncha Kim, Soon Chung Park, Hyun Jung Grant, and Yong Ae Yue at Gold Spa and Aromatherapy Spa. Fulton County prosecutors have sought hate crime charges against Long and will be asking for the death penalty if he’s convicted.
In July, Long pleaded guilty in Cherokee County to four counts of murder for killing four women at Young’s Asian Massage in an Atlanta suburb. He got life in prison plus 35 years with no possibility of parole. Long blames his murderous rampage on a sex addiction.