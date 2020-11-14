CHEAT SHEET
The Mercer Family Is Funding the Right-Wing Social Network Parler: WSJ
Robert and Rebekah Mercer are funding the moderation-free Twitter alternative Parler, The Wall Street Journal reports. Neither the hedge fund billionaire nor his daughter commented to the Journal on why, but both have financed many of the highest-profile ultra-conservative causes of recent years like Cambridge Analytica, Breitbart News, and Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. The app has grown to 10 million users thanks in large part to conservatives chafing against other social networks’ content moderation policies, which, among other things, prohibit false claims that the election was stolen.