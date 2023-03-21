Trump Ally Says He Tried to Smear Michael Cohen Before Grand Jury
PUMP IT UP
In a do-or-die attempt to keep Donald Trump from being indicted by Manhattan prosecutors, attorney and ally Robert Costello appeared before the grand jury hearing evidence in the hush-money case on Monday at the behest of the former president’s legal team. After emerging following more than two hours of testimony, Costello spoke extensively to reporters outside, explaining that he’d attempted to discredit Michael Cohen—a former Trump lawyer-turned-key witness for the prosecution, and an ex-client of Costello’s. “If they want to go after Donald Trump and they have solid evidence then so be it,” Costello said. “But Michael Cohen is far from solid evidence.” He added to The New York Times, “I told the grand jury that this guy couldn't tell the truth if you put a gun to his head.” But his efforts to besmirch Cohen, Costello said, had been hindered by prosecutors, who he claimed “cherry-picked” from the packet of more than 300 emails he’d given them and then taken them “out of context” in front of the jury.