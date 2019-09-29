CHEAT SHEET
YOU TALKIN' TO ME?
Robert De Niro Reacts to Fox News’ Criticism of His Anti-Trump Stance: ‘F*ck ‘Em!’
Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro tossed out some f-bombs on Sunday morning cable news in response to the widespread backlash he’s received from Fox News opinion hosts over his oftentimes profane criticism of President Trump. Asked by CNN host Brian Stelter if he believes Trump is performing like an actor, De Niro said sometimes he does before adding that he can’t believe that Fox pundits “actually buy into this craziness.”
“And when you say that, folks on Fox come after you. I remember the Tony’s when you got up there and cursed,” Stelter noted, prompting De Niro to exclaim on live TV: “Fuck ‘em! Fuck ‘em!”
“Well, you know, this is cable so it’s not an FCC violation but it is still a Sunday morning” broadcast, Stelter reminded his guest, asking why the actor chooses to lash out that way. De Niro, meanwhile, said we are living in a country that is being run by a “gangster” who has put us in a “terrible situation.”