Robert De Niro Fumes at Workplace Abuse Trial: ‘This Is All Nonsense!’
Robert De Niro was reportedly a little tense Monday as he gave testimony in a trial resulting from a lawsuit brought against him by his former personal assistant over allegations that he was an abusive boss. The two-time Oscar winner, 80, is being sued for $12 million by Graham Chase Robinson, who worked for De Niro between 2008 and 2019. Robinson is seeking damages for emotional distress and reputational harm, and claimed De Niro refused to give her a reference following her resignation after clashes with his girlfriend. He also maintained that he treated Robinson well after he let her oversee some preparations for a Manhattan townhouse that he planned to move into. “It is not like I’m asking for her to go out there and scrape floors and mop the floor,” he said. “So this is all nonsense!”