Robert De Niro Weighs in After Trump’s Conviction: ‘Justice Has Been Served’
‘AS IT SHOULD BE’
Hours after former President Donald Trump was convicted of falsifying business records to cover up a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, actor and frequent Trump foil Robert De Niro couldn’t help but comment on the historic news. “I’m always very weary. I don’t wanna get too excited about anything,” he told the New York Post on Thursday. “It’s as it should be. Justice has been served. That’s it.” The vocal Trump critic, who rallied outside the Manhattan courthouse this week, added that he plans to continue to campaign for President Joe Biden ahead of the 2024 election—where Trump is still slated to be the Republican nominee. When asked if he Trump could still win the election, De Niro responded, “For me, it’s not over ’til it’s over.”