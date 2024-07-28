Robert Downey Jr. Will Return to Marvel as an Iconic Villain
GUESS WHO'S BACK?
Robert Downey Jr. is suiting up to make his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe—except this time, not as Iron Man. Downey, who starred as the genius Tony Stark in nine films before his demise in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, will come back to the big screen as Dr. Doom, aka Victor Von Doom, in the upcoming Russo brothers-directed film Avengers: Doomsday set to be released in 2026. According to the AP, the Oscar winner made the announcement during a panel at San Diego’s Comic-Con Saturday. “New mask, same task,” Downey told the crowd. To break the news, Downey donned his character's mask and signature green color. Also on the panel was Marvel’s president, Kevin Feige, who spoke about the new line-up of films and announced that Marvel films had grossed over $30 billion. In addition to Downey’s return, Harrison Ford joined the panel to confirm his appearance in 2025’s Captain America: Brave New World. A third film, Avengers: Secret Wars was also announced.