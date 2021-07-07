CHEAT SHEET
Robert Downey Sr. Dies at 85 After Battle With Parkinson’s
Robert Downey Sr., the father of Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr., died Wednesday at 85. His wife, author Rosemary Rogers, told the New York Daily News that Downey died in his sleep early Wednesday at their New York City home. He had been suffering from Parkinson’s for the last five years. Aside from his famous children, Downey Sr. made a name for himself in the film industry. He directed the 1969 satire Putney Swope, which satirized the advertising and filmmaking industries and their racial biases. The film was selected for preservation by the National Film Registry in 2016 for its cultural significance. His last film role as an actor was in 2011’s Tower Heist, in which he played a judge.