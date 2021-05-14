Cancer-Stricken Alleged Serial Killer Robert Durst Begs for Indefinite Trial Postponement
THE JINX
Lawyers for Robert Durst, the alleged serial killer who secured national notoriety in the HBO crime documentary The Jinx, say their client has been diagnosed with bladder cancer and his trial should be postponed indefinitely. Durst, the heir to one of the wealthiest real-estate empires in Manhattan, is accused of shooting his friend Susan Berman dead 21 years ago, allegedly to prevent her from telling law enforcement about his involvement in the disappearance of his first wife in 1982. In an emergency court motion filed Thursday, Durst’s lawyers provided a long list of his medical issues, including bladder cancer that is not being treated. According to CNN, the lawyers have requested a release on bail under strict conditions, including GPS tracking and bankrolling his own security. Last year, Durst pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and has denied killing Berman. The postponed trial is scheduled to return on Monday.