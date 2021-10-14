CHEAT SHEET
Robert Durst Will Spend the Rest of His Life in Jail for Killing Best Friend
Robert Durst was sentenced to life in prison without parole Thursday in a Los Angeles court for killing his best friend in 2000. The New York real estate heir, 78, was convicted of murdering Susan Berman in her home by shooting her point-blank. He took her life before she was scheduled to speak to authorities about the disappearance of Durst’s first wife, Kathie, who vanished in 1982 and has never been found. Berman’s cousin Denny Marcus said at the hearing, “I was robbed and my beautiful son was robbed of an absolutely extraordinary, unforgettable brilliant person whose life was savagely taken from her.” After a judge denied Durst’s attorneys’ motion for a new trial, they said they plan to appeal.