Robert Durst Sued by Kathleen Durst Estate for Wrongful Death: TMZ

Real estate heir and accused killer Robert Durst has been sued for wrongful death, TMZ reports. The estate of his first wife, Kathleen Durst, reportedly sued Robert Durst, claiming that he killed her by “shooting her in the back of the head” and cutting “her body into little pieces.” The lawsuit also reportedly claimed Robert Durst was driven to kill by his then-lover and financial concerns. Prudence Farrow, Robert’s lover, reportedly told him that he’d have to divorce Kathleen or their affair would end. According to the lawsuit, Kathleen Durst threatened to “cut of their fortune” if Robert divorced her, and perhaps “expose illegal business practices of the Durst companies.” Robert Durst is currently at a downtown Los Angeles jail awaiting a trial related to the death of Susan Berman. Kathleen Durst’s family previously sued Robert for $100 million.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10