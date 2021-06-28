Robert Durst Tells Judge He Didn’t Shave His Head to Get ‘Sympathy’
SNAPPING BACK
At Robert Durst’s murder trial on Monday, the accused killer stood up and spoke for the first time, telling Judge Mark E. Windham that the prosecutor who’d accused him of seeking sympathy from the jury by shaving his head had it all wrong. “I’m not seeking sympathy from the jury,” Durst said. “My head is shaved because this is the only haircut I’m able to get in the jail.” Durst, 78, added that he’d like his catheter bag removed as he wasn’t sure why he had one in the first place. The real estate heir was hospitalized earlier this month as he suffered from a urinary tract infection and other bladder issues that put the trial on hold, ABC News reported. Durst is on trial for allegedly killing Susan Berman, his best friend at the time. Prosecutors say he killed Berman to keep her quiet after he allegedly killed his wife, Kathie Durst, who disappeared in 1982.