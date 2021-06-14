Susan Berman Told Pal That Robert Durst’s Wife Had ‘Accident on the Stairs’ After Fight: Witness
‘HAD TO DO SOMETHING’
Hours after Robert Durst’s first wife went missing in 1982, the millionaire’s friend Susan Berman called a close confidant to reveal a sordid secret. “I’ve got to tell you this,” Berman allegedly told her boarding school friend Susan Harmon, who testified in court against Durst on Monday. “She said that her friend Bobby had had a fight with his wife. She didn’t know what she was going to do. He’d had a fight, there was an accident on the stairs, and that she had to do something.”
The shocking testimony came during Durst’s trial for Berman’s murder inside her Los Angeles home in December 2000. Prosecutors allege Durst murdered his first wife Kathie and then recruited Berman to cover up the crime—before ultimately killing her almost two decades later to ensure her silence. Harmon said that Berman “was agitated” on the call about the “accident.” “She called me upset, and she was going to do something about it,” Harmon testified. “She got him out of a pickle.”
Durst’s defense team again attempted to get the trial dismissed on Monday, this time stating that the 78-year-old was not fit to stand trial after he was hospitalized last week for a urinary tract infection and sepsis. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mark Windham denied the request—even after Durst showed the court his catheter bag to prove his illness—but allowed him to cover himself in a white sheet to hide his prison uniform from the jury.