Robert Durst’s Maid: I Saw a Bloodstain After His Wife Disappeared
NEW EVIDENCE
Robert Durst’s former housekeeper testified against him for the first time Thursday, informing a jury that she believed she had seen blood in his New York cottage after his wife vanished. Elizabeth Jones said, “There was something on the dishwasher—looked like blood. It looked like blood.” When the prosecutor asked if the stain looked fresh, Jones said “yes” and added that she informed law enforcement officers about what she had seen. “They just came in, looked at what I showed them, and then they left. They didn’t seem interested.” She also said she saw “hundreds of rolls of toilet paper” in the house and panels in the walls that had been opened. The real estate tycoon’s first wife Kathie disappeared on Jan. 31, 1982 and has never been found. Durst, 78, is now on trial for the murder of Susan Berman, whom prosecutors allege he killed in 2000 because she would have implicated him in his wife’s disappearance. He has pleaded not guilty.