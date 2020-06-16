CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
Omaha Diner’s Robert E. Lee Breakfast Dish Sparks Protests
HOLD THE RACISM
Read it at Omaha World-Herald
An Omaha, Nebraska, diner has been closed for two days after being targeted by protesters outraged by Facebook posts from the owner’s son and a breakfast dish named for Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. The Omaha World-Herald reports that demonstrators tried to come to terms with the owner, Tony Caniglia, to no avail. “There is no longer a negotiation,” Mitchell said. “We want that place shut down.” The newspaper says Caniglia’s son wrote on Facebook: “Get rid of the rubber bullets and it’s time to go lethal.” The restaurant complained on its Google listing that protesters were trying to link the owner to a post “that was not made by him.”