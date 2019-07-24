CHEAT SHEET
Robert E. Lee Statue in Charlottesville Vandalized With Anti-Trump Expletive
A Confederate statue in downtown Charlottesville, Virginia, has again been vandalized, this time with anti-Trump graffiti, NBC29 reports. The statue depicting Gen. Robert E. Lee has been subject to vandalism several times over the last few years, with vandals painting words like “FREEDOM” and “BLACK LIVES MATTER” on the controversial monument. The statue has been a rallying point for white nationalists, who in 2017 gathered there to protest the statue’s removal by the city. Protesters against the white nationalists flocked the scene, and 32-year-old activist and paralegal Heather Heyer was subsequently killed when the clash turned violent. A lawsuit over the plan to remove the statue is ongoing.