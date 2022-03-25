CHEAT SHEET
Man Found Guilty of Having Wife’s Podiatrist Murdered Over Foot Amputation
A Northern California man has been convicted of hiring a hitman to kill a podiatrist he blamed for the partial amputation of his late wife’s foot, Law & Crime reported. Robert Elmo Lee, 83, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the August 2018 shooting death of Dr. Thomas Shock, a physician Lee’s wife saw in 2014 to have an ingrown toenail treated. In the aftermath of the botched procedure, Bonnie Lee had to have a portion of her foot removed. She died in 2016 from an infection, which authorities say may or may not have had anything to do with the procedure. Lee’s co-defendants, who include the shooter and getaway driver, have already been convicted for their roles in the case. Lee is set to be sentenced in May.