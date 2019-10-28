CHEAT SHEET
R.I.P.
Legendary ‘Chinatown’ Producer Robert Evans Dies at 89
Robert Evans, the famed producer and Hollywood insider, died on Saturday at the age of 89. No details about his death are available at this time. His ex-wife, actress Ali MacGraw, said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, “Our son, Joshua, and I will miss Bob tremendously and we are so very proud of his enormous contribution to the film industry. He will be remembered as a giant.” Evans made a name for himself as the producer of a slew of iconic films in the 1960s, including Rosemary’s Baby, Chinatown, and The Godfather. Following stints as an actor and fashion industry executive, he was offered a prestigious job (for which he was largely unqualified) as head of production at Paramount in 1966. With his perpetual tan and leading man good looks, Evans embodied the Hollywood glamor of the ’60s. MacGraw was one of Evans’ seven wives, among former Miss America Phyllis George and Dynasty star Catherine Oxenberg, to whom he was married just over one week.