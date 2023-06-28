CHEAT SHEET
RFK Jr. Airs Yet Another Wild Anti-Vax Conspiracy
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. isn’t limiting his anti-vaxxer conspiracy theories to the COVID-19 vaccine. In a bizarre panel discussion last week on Rumble, a streaming platform that often hosts far-right content, he falsely suggested that a whole host of historic diseases can trace their origins to “vaccine research,” according to Rolling Stone. HIV, Lyme disease, the 1918 Spanish flu—Kennedy pinned them all on vaccines. “It’s just a disaster, it’s given us no benefits,” Kennedy said of vaccine development. “RSV, which is now one of the biggest killers of children, came out of a vaccine lab.” Kennedy, who has maligned vaccines for years, is now making conspiracy theories against them a focal point of his presidential campaign.