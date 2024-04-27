RFK Jr. Allies Trash Kennedy Clan as Corrupt, Dishonest

Top allies of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are absolutely slamming the rest of his family for disavowing his kooky anti-vaxxer and conspiracy theories and his independent presidential campaign. It’s not clear if the Camelot scion, who has downplayed the family split, approved the scathing comments to the New York Post. “RFK Jr. is a corruption fighter just like his father and uncle,” Skyhorse publishing owner Tony Lyons, a friend and aide to Kennedy, told the paper. “The family members who have stood against him when instructed to do so show their lack of integrity, backbone and honor. They have abandoned their core Kennedy values. They are part of the corruption that RFK Jr. has been fighting with all his heart for the past 40 years.” Kyle Kemper, half-brother of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, called the other Kennedys “dishonest” and said RFK Jr. is “interfering with their racket.” Many family members recently endorsed President Joe Biden over RFK Jr., who could play spoiler in the race between Biden and Donald Trump.
