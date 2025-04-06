Politics

Anti-Vax RFK Jr. Will Go to Child Measles Victim’s Funeral

CRIME SCENE VISIT

The health and human services secretary has claimed vaccines cause autism in children.

Will Neal
Will Neal 

Reporter

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 13: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. listens as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks before Kennedy is sworn in as Secretary of Health and Human Services in the Oval Office at the White House on February 13, 2025 in Washington, DC. Kennedy, who faced criticism for his past comments on vaccine, was confirmed by the Senate 52 to 48. Former Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was the only Republican to vote against him. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Health and Human Services Secretary and notorious anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. plans to attend the funeral of a child who recently died of measles.

Kennedy is slated to attend the Sunday ceremony in Lubbock, Texas, NBC reports, after the eight-year-old girl’s death on Thursday as a result of pulmonary failure caused by measles. Her vaccine status remains unclear at this stage.

More than 550 cases of measles have been recorded in West Texas and in the border areas of neighbouring New Mexico and Oklahoma over the past few months, with the most recent death marking the third since January and, before that, since 2015.

ADVERTISEMENT

RFK Jr.’s Anti-Vax Campaign Claims Another Child in TexasTRAGEDY
Will Neal
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks with President Donald J Trump during a cabinet meeting at the White House on Monday, March 24, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Kennedy has not yet publicly commented on the girl’s passing. The Daily Beast has reached out to the Department of Health and Human Services for comment.

Kennedy has, however, come under fire over the past several weeks for what critics describe as a failure to respond to the ongoing outbreak.

RFK Jr. Makes Jaw-Dropping Gaffe About Measles OutbreakTHE SWAMP
The Swamp
Robert Kennedy Jr. and the US measles outbreak.

Medical authorities have assailed his promotion of alternative, untested treatments like cod liver oil and vitamin A to combat measles. Dr. Amesh Adalja, a John Hopkins University specialist in infectious diseases, said Kennedy’s crackpot cures are “just distracting people away from what the single message should be, which is to increase the vaccination rate.”

Kennedy has made efforts to distance himself from some of his more hardline comments against vaccines in the past, notably during his heated confirmation hearing in the Senate, during which he claimed to support vaccine use.

Axed Vaccine Chief Reveals RFK Jr.’s Crackpot ‘Data’ Demands‘VERY SCARY’
Catherine Bouris
Dr Peter Marks

“News reports have claimed that I am anti-vaccine or anti-industry,” Kennedy said. “I am neither. I am pro-safety.”

Kennedy said critics have labeled him a vaccine “mainly to keep me from asking difficult questions of powerful interests.”

The White House Is Already Sick of RFK Jr.’s ‘Mess’NOT HEALTHY
Leigh Kimmins
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 13: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. listens as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks before Kennedy is sworn in as Secretary of Health and Human Services in the Oval Office at the White House on February 13, 2025 in Washington, DC. Kennedy, who faced criticism for his past comments on vaccine, was confirmed by the Senate 52 to 48. Former Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was the only Republican to vote against him. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Those “difficult questions” include claiming that “autism comes from vaccines” despite decades of research to the contrary and attempting to block the rollout of coronavirus vaccinations at the height of the pandemic.

That’s all, of course, before you get into his actual view on the diseases themselves: In 2023, Kennedy suggested that COVID-19 had been biochemically engineered “to attack Caucasians and black people.”

Will Neal

Will Neal

Reporter

willneal93

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsMusk Melts Down at Trump’s Tariff Guru as Feud Goes Public
Will Neal
PoliticsRFK Jr. Makes Jaw-Dropping Gaffe About Measles Outbreak
The Swamp
PoliticsTrump Has Another Miracle Golf Victory at His Own Course
Catherine Bouris
MediaColin Jost Calls Out ‘SNL’s’ Most Problematic Episode Ever
Michael Boyle
PoliticsNancy Mace ‘Thirst Trap’ Sparks Social Media Backlash
Emell Derra Adolphus