RFK Jr. Blames Zelensky and U.S. ‘NeoCons‘ for Russian Invasion of Ukraine
CRACKPOT
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and American “NeoCons” of intentionally provoking Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Monday. In a paragraph-long tweet, the Democratic presidential candidate claimed that Zelensky could have prevented the invasion by just saying the five words “I will not join NATO.” Instead, Kennedy said, Zelensky cozied up to NATO, bowing to alleged pressure from “NeoCons in the Biden White House” and “fascist elements” in his own government. The anti-vaccine activist claimed this military realignment, along with the positioning of nuclear-capable missile launchers along the Russian border, were purposeful “provocations” designed to cross well-known “red lines” established by the Russian government. Kennedy brought his diatribe home with a comparison to the ill-fated U.S. intervention in Iraq, claiming the same “NeoCons” were responsible for both conflicts.