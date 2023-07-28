Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Complains That He Hasn’t Gotten a Security Detail
Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. blasted the Biden administration on Friday, claiming that it had improperly denied him Secret Service protection. “Typical turnaround time for pro forma protection requests from presidential candidates is 14-days,” he wrote on Twitter (the platform now called X), emphasizing that his father was assassinated 55 years ago. “After 88-days of no response and after several follow-ups by our campaign, the Biden Administration just denied our request,” he added. But many candidates don’t receive protection this early in a race; the Secret Service website notes that “major” presidential candidates, their running mates, and their spouses get a security detail “within 120 days of a general presidential general election.” Reached for comment, the Secret Service referred The Daily Beast to the Department of Homeland Security, which did not immediately respond to an emailed inquiry.