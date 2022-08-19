Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Anti-Vaxx Group Cries Censorship After Finally Being Kicked Off Facebook, Instagram
‘CRUSADE TO SILENCE’
An anti-vaccine group led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claims it was the victim of unjust censorship after its accounts were banned on Facebook and Instagram on Thursday. Children’s Health Defense—a nonprofit known as a leading propagandist spreading anti-vaxx fallacies—was removed from the social networks for its industrial spreading of medical misinformation. “Removing CHD accounts is evidence of a clearly orchestrated attempt to stop the impact we have during a time of heightened criticism of our public health institutions,” the group, which has been run by Kennedy since 2018, wrote in an emailed newsletter. “Facebook is acting here as a surrogate for the federal government’s crusade to silence all criticism of draconian government policies,” Kennedy added in a statement. Children’s Health Defense has previously been identified by the Center for Countering Digital Hate as one of the main spreaders of COVID misinformation on the internet.