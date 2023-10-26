RFK Jr. Demands Secret Service Protection Again After Intruder Arrested

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is once again demanding Secret Service protection after a trespasser was found on his property. Kennedy’s presidential campaign says that the fence-jumping intruder, identified as Jonathan Macht, 28, of Los Angeles, was detained by private security and turned over to police. Kennedy, who was home at the time, is citing the incident in asking Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to approve federal protection for him—which is generally granted to only “major” candidates and usually not so far in advance of the election. RFK Jr.—the nephew of President John F. Kennedy, who was assassinated, and son of the slain senator Robert F. Kennedy—was running against President Biden for the Democratic nomination until earlier this month, when he said he would run as an independent.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10